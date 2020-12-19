Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.43). BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 156.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

In other news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 494,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $797.83 million, a P/E ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 2.15.

BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

