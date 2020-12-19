Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Post $0.78 EPS

Analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.88. Criteo posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.61 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRTO. ValuEngine cut Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Criteo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. 183,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.04. Criteo has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 7.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,393,000 after buying an additional 422,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Criteo by 18.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,413,000 after buying an additional 666,978 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Criteo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,372,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,106,000 after buying an additional 38,690 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Criteo by 21.5% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,629,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,556,000 after buying an additional 287,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

