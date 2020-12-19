Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.13. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.44. 955,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $57.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $320,602.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,352.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,868. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 345,187 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,269,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 709,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 252,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,339,000 after acquiring an additional 215,271 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

