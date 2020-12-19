Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.18. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.75.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.66. 973,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,136. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.80. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $305.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

