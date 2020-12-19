Zacks: Brokerages Expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Post $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. HomeTrust Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.43 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $125,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,633,377.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $94,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,829.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $519,582 over the last ninety days. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 199,880 shares during the period. M3F Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,902,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $973,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 29,499 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $19.25 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $327.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

