Zebi (ZCO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $81.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, LATOKEN, OKEx and IDEX. Over the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the dollar. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00142008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00022785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.41 or 0.00739122 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00177679 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00369493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00076398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00118548 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, LATOKEN, OKEx, Koinex, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

