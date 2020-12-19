Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $423.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.00. The stock had a trading volume of 900,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,916. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $388.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total transaction of $191,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,943.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after buying an additional 245,078 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,122,000 after acquiring an additional 136,632 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 330,765 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

