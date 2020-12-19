Zetacoin Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $128,308.09 and approximately $4,994.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,920.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.54 or 0.01335853 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00076719 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00276089 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002471 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005264 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,030,685 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.