Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Trading 23.1% Higher

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD)’s stock price traded up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.11. 2,502,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,050% from the average session volume of 217,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zhongchao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in China. It offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

