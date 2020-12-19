Zilliqa Market Cap Hits $473.42 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $473.42 million and approximately $133.08 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00058820 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00020503 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005070 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,057,034,790 coins and its circulating supply is 10,765,567,637 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

