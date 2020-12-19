Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube Sells 6,815 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $88,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,153. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Zuora by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Zuora by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 414,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 273,565 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Zuora by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Zuora by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 498,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

