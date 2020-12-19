Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 938,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,305.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 47.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

