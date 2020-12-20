$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Yamana Gold posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.65 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after buying an additional 6,791,719 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after buying an additional 3,603,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,485,000 after buying an additional 2,264,667 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,066,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 1,654,900 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

