$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Tenneco reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

TEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 254,240 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $2,781,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 46,709 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $510,529.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,543,964 shares of company stock worth $16,624,455 over the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Tenneco by 24.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tenneco by 132.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 304,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 173,785 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tenneco by 146.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 86,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.91. Tenneco has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

