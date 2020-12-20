$1.00 EPS Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Altria Group reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. BidaskClub raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of MO traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.78. 23,929,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,914,662. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after buying an additional 186,494 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,864,000 after buying an additional 485,612 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,023,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,922,000 after buying an additional 304,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altria Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,821,000 after buying an additional 682,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 5,528,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,994,000 after buying an additional 62,335 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.