10,340 Shares in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,340 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,170 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,127 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,245 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -89.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 123,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $2,099,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,503.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 100,425 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $2,131,018.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,665.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,923,815 shares of company stock valued at $34,309,396 over the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

