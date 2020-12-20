$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to announce sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $7.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,828 shares of company stock valued at $645,134. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,538,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.99%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

