$3.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will report $3.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.94 billion and the highest is $4.01 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $15.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $15.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.21.

WM traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $268,747.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,555 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,172,000 after buying an additional 1,797,429 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,032,000 after buying an additional 1,054,762 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,566,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,240,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,680,000 after buying an additional 736,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.