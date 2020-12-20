3,954 Shares in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 26.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 46,390 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 157.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after acquiring an additional 124,577 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,559,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.03. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average of $78.82.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $495,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $34,635.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,913 shares in the company, valued at $145,942.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,922 shares of company stock worth $649,909 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

