$40.63 Million in Sales Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce $40.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.18 million and the lowest is $32.50 million. Cryoport reported sales of $9.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 339.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $70.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.90 million to $74.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $195.79 million, with estimates ranging from $189.57 million to $211.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYRX. KeyCorp began coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Cryoport from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.44. 839,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,545. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. Cryoport has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -85.24 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

