41,100 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 41,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,466,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Plug Power by 166.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 292,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Plug Power by 7.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

In other news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 356,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,400,595 shares of company stock valued at $70,748,627 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $33.02.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

