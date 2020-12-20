$429.22 Million in Sales Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) will report sales of $429.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.68 million and the lowest is $426.75 million. Plantronics posted sales of $384.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Plantronics by 597.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 25,981 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period.

PLT stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,435. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

