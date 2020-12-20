ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 24 by Credit Suisse Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 24 target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays set a CHF 27 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 23.35.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

