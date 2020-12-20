Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

XLRN stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $135.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $4,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $62,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,911.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,528 shares of company stock worth $10,073,154 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

