Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) vs. Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Head to Head Analysis

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Agilent Technologies and Berkeley Lights, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilent Technologies 0 11 14 0 2.56 Berkeley Lights 0 1 2 0 2.67

Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $91.70, indicating a potential downside of 23.13%. Berkeley Lights has a consensus price target of $91.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.70%. Given Berkeley Lights’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Agilent Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Agilent Technologies and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilent Technologies 13.47% 21.02% 10.73% Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agilent Technologies and Berkeley Lights’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilent Technologies $5.34 billion 6.89 $719.00 million $3.28 36.37 Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Agilent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Berkeley Lights.

Summary

Agilent Technologies beats Berkeley Lights on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment, genetic data management, and interpretation support software; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Agilent CrossLab segment offers GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, compliance support, and software as a service, as well as asset management and consultation services. The company markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, manufacturer's representatives, and electronic commerce. It has collaboration agreement with SGS AXYS. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Emeryville, California.

