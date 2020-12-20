Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus SE (AIR.PA) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.75 ($109.12).

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) stock opened at €89.00 ($104.71) on Wednesday. Airbus SE has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €84.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.56.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

