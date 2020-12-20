Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Airbus in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Morris forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbus’ FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EADSY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, December 11th. AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Airbus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Airbus stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.83. Airbus has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $38.45.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

