Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Alamo Group worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 102,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,323,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 145,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $139.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $145.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $291.76 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised their target price on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

