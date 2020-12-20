Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.75.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE:ARE opened at $175.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.69 and a 200-day moving average of $164.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,561,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 106,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,461 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.