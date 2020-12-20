Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,054,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Amalgamated Bank were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of AMAL opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $450.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

