Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $186.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $198.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $214,695.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 58.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 543.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 37,844 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

