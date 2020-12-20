AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AMERISAFE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AMERISAFE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.97. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $80.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.32.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $97,045.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,001,000 after acquiring an additional 87,739 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,357,000 after acquiring an additional 92,786 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75,196 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 455,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 445,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

