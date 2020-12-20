Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s share price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 14,367,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 438% from the average daily volume of 2,672,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

AMRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.21.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Amyris by 754.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amyris by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

