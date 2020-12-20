Analysts Anticipate Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $960.21 million and the highest is $1.05 billion. Apache posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 374.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 685,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 541,074 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 92.8% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 65,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apache by 42.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 710,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,712,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,780,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 4.65. Apache has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

