Analysts Expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.11 Million

Equities analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to report $44.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.10 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $39.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $171.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.50 million to $173.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $168.51 million, with estimates ranging from $162.20 million to $175.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $43.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.42 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a market cap of $549.62 million, a P/E ratio of 150.43 and a beta of 1.37.

CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

