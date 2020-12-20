Analysts Expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.16). GDS also posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in GDS during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS opened at $95.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -182.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average is $81.71. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.