Analysts Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Target Price at $118.74

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,678,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.49. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.09.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,652,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $387,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,320 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,544.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 501,778 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $53,736,000 after purchasing an additional 471,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,255,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,954,960,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $148,984,000 after purchasing an additional 433,879 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

