Analysts Set Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Target Price at $5.17

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

BRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of BRY opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $308.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.97. Berry Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $89.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 9.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Berry Petroleum by 3.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Berry Petroleum by 267.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

