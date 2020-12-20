Analysts Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Target Price at $13.82

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

EVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:EVH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. 873,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,980. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 123.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 78,695 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Evolent Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 17.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 628,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 95,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

