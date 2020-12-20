Analysts Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Price Target at $96.44

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,192,000 after buying an additional 211,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,270,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 70,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAC opened at $114.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $135.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $139.06 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.