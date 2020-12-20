Analysts Set NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Price Target at $1.38

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ NCSM opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NCS Multistage has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 51.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NCS Multistage will post -37 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NCS Multistage stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 705,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.50% of NCS Multistage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

