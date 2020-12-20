Analysts Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Target Price at C$22.14

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.14.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$19.75 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.
Shares of TSE OR opened at C$15.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of C$6.35 and a 52-week high of C$17.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32.
About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.
