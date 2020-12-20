Analysts Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Target Price at C$22.14

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$19.75 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$15.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of C$6.35 and a 52-week high of C$17.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -22.30%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.