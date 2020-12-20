Analysts Set Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Target Price at $54.20

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLAY. ValuEngine raised Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $47.65 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $57.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.65.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). Analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,188,472,000. TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $449,372,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $136,316,000. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $119,729,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,209,000.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

