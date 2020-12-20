Analysts Set Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) PT at €14.88

Shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.73 ($16.16).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Südzucker AG (SZU.F) stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching €11.50 ($13.53). The company had a trading volume of 1,093,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Südzucker AG has a 12-month low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 12-month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.33.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

