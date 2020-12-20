Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has C$9.80 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$8.25.

APHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cormark increased their price objective on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.42 to C$12.80 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.25 to C$12.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.21.

APHA opened at C$9.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05. Aphria Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.65 and a 12-month high of C$11.39.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

