Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

APHA has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aphria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aphria from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aphria has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.13.

NASDAQ:APHA opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.74.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

