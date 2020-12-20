apM Coin Market Capitalization Hits $6.71 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00057081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00370444 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00026209 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

