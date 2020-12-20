Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $5.20. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 2,783 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 7.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 304.46% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.