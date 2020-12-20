Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,232,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.52% of Apyx Medical worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 355.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 12.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $235.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.73. Apyx Medical Co. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.