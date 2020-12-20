ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get ArcBest alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.29. 424,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,680. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38. ArcBest has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 139.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.